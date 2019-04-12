The final “Star Wars” movie of an epic nine-film arc has some big expectations to meet ― and the first full trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” took the first step on Friday.

Yep, “The Rise of Skywalker” is its main title, which should keep fans wondering plenty before the Dec. 20 release, because this teaser didn’t give away a lot.

It begins with Daisy Ridley’s Rey activating her lightsaber and sprinting into a backflip toward a pursuing craft (very cool!). It proceeds to introduce some of the characters, including John Boyega’s Finn and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, in this highly anticipated final chapter.

And then there’s Carrie Fisher’s General Organa in a deep embrace with someone who appears to be Rey. Fisher’s family announced last year that they were satisfied with the way director J. J. Abrams had integrated footage of the late Fisher into “Episode IX.”

Abrams himself told a Stephen Colbert-hosted fan fest in Chicago on Friday that “she’s so alive in the scenes.”

Her big moment in the trailer proved that perhaps Abrams was right.