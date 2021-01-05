A Weird 'Star Wars' Moment Involving Yoda Finally Gets Explained

“I don’t know, I mean... one droid looks like another, I guess,” he said.

An especially infuriating moment comes in “Empire Strikes Back,” when Yoda doesn’t appear to know R2-D2 when Luke Skywalker brings the droid with him to Dagobah. Despite the pair having a lengthy history together, Yoda acts like a stranger, even hitting the droid with his stick. But “Star Wars” is clearing things up a bit in the new anthology “From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back.”