Food & DrinkStarbucksCoffeepoop

We Asked A GI Doc Why The New Starbucks Drinks Can Give You The Runs

The combination of coffee and olive oil is giving some people diarrhea. Here's why.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Ever since Starbucks debuted its olive oil-infused coffee drinks at some U.S. stores last month, the internet has had a lot to say.

On Instagram, some commenters called the Oleato line, which includes an oat milk latte, ice-shaken espresso and golden-foam cold brew, all with a spoonful of olive oil, a “delicious combination” that “tastes so good.” Others weren’t so enthusiastic. TikTokker @bananashrooms referred to the concoction as “an oil spill on your iced coffee” and showed the drink with a layer of oil floating at the top of the cup.

A video posted by TikToker @oliver.schwartz showed him sipping on the coffee with the caption, “Me acting surprised that the olive oil cold brew from Starbucks tastes like olive oil and cold brew.”

“If I can prevent even one of my followers from buying this I will be fulfilled,” he wrote.

One commenter on the video seemed to predict the next wave of buzz: “Y’all intestines gonna be a slip and slide,” the person wrote.

Some people say that the new line is causing them to dash to the bathroom. “Half the team tried it yesterday and a few ended up … needing to use the restroom, if ya know what I mean,” a barista posted on Reddit.

“That oleato drink from starbs makin my stomach speak,” someone shared on Twitter.

Starbucks' new line of drinks contains olive oil, which may affect some people's digestive systems.
Starbucks
Starbucks' new line of drinks contains olive oil, which may affect some people's digestive systems.

Could the blend of olive oil and coffee — which Starbucks says creates a “velvety smooth, delicately sweet and lush coffee” with an “extraordinary new flavor and texture” — give you the runs? Starbucks declined to comment, but a gastroenterologist told us it’s entirely possible.

“This is not surprising as olive oil has been used historically for patients with constipation,” Dr. George Sanchez, a gastroenterologist with Gastro Health in Miami, told HuffPost. “Some recommend taking a tablespoon of olive oil, which can help with bowel movements.”

Here’s why olive oil and coffee might be unsettling for your stomach and even make you poop.

Here’s how the olive oil-coffee combo can affect your digestive system.

There are several reasons Oleato drinks could get your digestive system moving.

Olive oil may have laxative properties, which can help when you’re constipated. But Sanchez said that too much of it can cause malabsorption, affecting the body’s ability to absorb nutrients, and can draw water into the small bowel and colon, possibly causing diarrhea.

The caffeine in coffee can also stimulate your GI tract and amplify the response, he said. “Additionally, some consumers prefer to add milk and sugar-free alternatives to their drinks, which can also induce bowel movements,” he said.

About 30% of people say drinking coffee makes them have to poop, and many say coffee revs up their gut activity more than drinking water.

So, yes, combining olive oil and coffee is likely a recipe for the runs.

Can you consume too much olive oil?

Olive oil is considered a healthy fat, but you can consume too much of it. Sanchez said just 1 to 2 tablespoons of olive oil can help relieve constipation.

If you overdo it, olive oil can overwhelm the digestive system, and what you can’t absorb will pass through undigested in your stool, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Diarrhea is a side effect.

“When fat is ingested, digestive enzymes and bile help break it down and absorb it in the small intestine,” Sanchez said. “Overwhelming the digestive system with excess fat can alter this process and the excess fat will cause diarrhea known as steatorrhea.”

Steatorrhea occurs when you have too much fat in your poop — you’ll notice it when you go to the bathroom because your stool will float in the toilet. Your poop might also be pale in color and smellier than usual, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Olive oil does bring some health benefits, though.

Besides helping relieve constipation, olive oil offers many other health benefits. It has the highest percentage of monounsaturated fat among edible plant oils, according to the American Heart Association, which can help lower your risk for heart disease, high cholesterol and Alzheimer’s disease.

Olive oil has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, too, which also promote cardiovascular and gut health, Sanchez said.

“However,” he added, “this should be part of a balanced diet and not part of a quick fix with our morning coffee.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MUD/WTR

8 Things To Drink Tomorrow Morning If Coffee Makes You Jittery

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Should We Really Be Wearing Black To Funerals?

Work/Life

The 3 Biggest Myths About HR You Need To Stop Believing

Home & Living

This New Dark Comedy Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

This One Small Gesture Will Mean So Much To Your Grieving Friend

Wellness

How Long COVID Affects The Gut

Parenting

How To Ask About A Company’s Parental Leave During A Job Interview

Shopping

37 Products With Before And After Photos That Are Unbelievable

Shopping

Dermatologists Say These Products Can Eradicate Blackheads For Good

Shopping

The Tiny, Powerful Blender That Our Food Editor Uses Way More Than Her Vitamix

Shopping

The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear To Keep You Dry Down There

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The Best Places To Buy Wedding Dresses Under $1,000 Online

Shopping

The Best All-Purpose Facial Moisturizers, According To The Experts

Parenting

11 Ridiculous Things Partners Have Said Or Done In The Delivery Room

Parenting

'The Shock Never Goes Away': What Grieving Parents Want Everyone To Know

Shopping

Is It Just Me, Or Is Everyone In New York Wearing This $30 Blanket Scarf?

Shopping

29 Sandals So Comfy, Reviewers Say They Walked In 'Em For Hours

Wellness

Can Progestin Birth Control Actually Increase Your Breast Cancer Risk?

Shopping

11 Genius Tech Gadgets That Will Make Traveling With Kids So Much Better

Style & Beauty

Stylist-Approved Socks That Won't Look Dumb With Your Loafers

Shopping

14 Reviewer-Loved Sunglasses Under $20 You Can Get On Amazon

Shopping

22 Shoes Under $50 That Are Actually Comfortable For People With Wide Feet

Shopping

This Affordable Walmart Sofa Is A Unicorn For Reviewers With Expensive Taste

Shopping

Target's Newest Jewelry Launch Is Perfect For Mother's Day Gifting

Shopping

32 Products Reviewers Say Are A 'Travel Essential'

Shopping

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Parenting

Child Mortality Is On The Rise In The U.S. — And These Are The Kids Most At Risk

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Style & Beauty

There's A Major Downside (Quite Literally) To Doing Face Yoga Wrong

Shopping

This Retro Facial Cleanser Is Having A Major Comeback — And Your Skin Will Love It

Shopping

Real Campers Told Us A Secret: Walmart Has A Really Great Outdoor Gear Brand

Relationships

Not Getting Invited Sucks. Here's How To Stop Taking It So Personally.

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Travel

Don't Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Travel

Passport Wait Times Are Worse Than Before. Here's How To Get Yours In Time For Summer.

Wellness

The Trouble With Saying 'They're In A Better Place' And The Christian White-Washing Of Grief

Food & Drink

6 New Instant Coffees That Are So Good, You'll Never Believe They're Instant

Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating