A cup is handed through a Starbucks drive-thru window in Cheektowaga, a suburb of Buffalo, New York, on Dec. 8. Lindsay DeDario via Reuters

Starbucks workers in western New York notched a milestone union election victory on Thursday, voting to form the first union inside the coffee chain’s U.S. corporate-owned stores.

The new union, known as Starbucks Workers United, won the initial vote count in the first of three union elections held for a trio of stores in the Buffalo area, following a tally by the National Labor Relations Board. Workers voted 19-8 in favor of unionization at one store, and 8-12 against it at a second store. The tally for the third store had not been done as of midafternoon Thursday.

The board still must certify the results to make them official, and Starbucks may choose to challenge them at the store where the union won.

But the preliminary count suggests Starbucks will be expected to sit down and bargain with at least a couple dozen of its more than 200,000 U.S. workers, which it calls “partners.” Starbucks workers who were part of the organizing effort celebrated at their union office in Buffalo and on Twitter.

The votes were the culmination of contentious duelling campaigns between the pro-union workers and company management. After the workers filed for elections this fall, Starbucks dispatched outside managers and executives to the Buffalo area for weeks. The company’s famous co-founder, Howard Schultz, even delivered a speech to workers at a local hotel where he tried to discourage them from unionizing.

Starbucks Workers United lambasted those eleventh-hour efforts as union-busting. The company’s counter-campaign certainly doesn’t appear to have accomplished its goal: to nip the nascent organizing effort in the bud. On top of the victory Thursday, the union has filed for elections at three additional Starbucks locations in the Buffalo area, and one more in Mesa, Arizona, although the NLRB has not scheduled votes for those stores yet.

Starbucks has roughly 9,000 corporate-owned stores in the U.S. It licenses out thousands more, some of which are unionized under employers other than Starbucks. But none of the stores operated by the company itself has a union until now.

Jaz Brisack, a barista at one of the Buffalo stores and an outspoken union supporter, predicted that Starbucks Workers United would make history on Thursday. She was highly critical of the company’s decision to send in outside management to the stores that were considering unionization, saying it was simply meant to pressure them to vote “no.”

“I always thought Starbucks likes money more than they hate unions,” Brisack told HuffPost in October. “But [now] I think Starbucks hates unions more than they like money.”

Today was my last shift as a non-union worker. When I clock in on Saturday, I'll be working at the first unionized Starbucks in the US. — jaz brisack (@jazbrisack) December 7, 2021

The workers who’ve unionized represent just a tiny fraction of Starbucks’ workforce, but their campaign holds far more significance than the numbers would suggest. Starbucks is the most recognizable coffee chain in the world and hasn’t dealt with a U.S. union since its early days as a Seattle coffee brand. Supporters hope the organizing effort will spread not just to other Starbucks locations but to other service industry giants that have managed to stay union-free.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) summed up those aspirations in a town hall livestream he held with Starbucks workers earlier this week, saying an election victory would be “a major breakthrough — not only for Starbucks employees, but for all workers in the low-wage service industry as a whole.”

Union membership in the U.S. private sector has fallen to just 6.3%, though numbers are stronger in the public sector. In recent decades, companies like Starbucks have grown aggressive in countering organizing campaigns to keep unions out of their facilities. Starbucks Workers United filed charges with the NLRB accusing the company of illegally surveilling and coercing them, claims the company has denied.

Starbucks Workers United members meet at their office in Buffalo, New York, Dec. 7. Lindsay DeDario via Reuters

Starbucks hired the premiere management-side law firm Littler Mendelson to try to defeat the organizing effort. The company sought to enlarge the proposed bargaining unit by including stores throughout the Buffalo region, a move that, if successful, may have diluted the union’s support and forced it to broaden its organizing. Those legal efforts by Starbucks were shot down by the NLRB’s board, which now has a Democratic majority more friendly to workers.

If the election results are certified by the NLRB, then the workers who successfully unionized will face another looming battle: securing a first collective bargaining agreement. It can take years to win such contracts and not all workers are successful. In the case of Starbucks, the company would not want to offer workers significant pay hikes, better benefits and other improvements lest workers elsewhere unionize seeking the same.

The Starbucks union will be part of Workers United, an affiliate of the 2 million-member Service Employees International Union, which orchestrated the Fight for $15 campaign that has raised wages in fast food and other low-wage industries. The core group of pro-union workers were advised by longtime organizer Richard Bensinger, a former organizing director for the AFL-CIO labor federation.

Bensinger told HuffPost ahead of the vote count that winning at least one of the elections was crucial, to gain a toehold inside the company and to show workers elsewhere it was possible to win.