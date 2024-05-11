18 Actors Who Quit Or Were Fired From The TV Shows They Starred In And How Long Each Series Lasted Without Them

Even ensemble shows tend to rest on the back of one or two core characters. Without its lead, the series wouldn’t be the same.
Sometimes, however, the lead actor decides to walk away from the show, or the studio decides to cut them loose. Then, it’s up to the showrunners to figure out how to move forward with the series (if it doesn’t end up being canceled).
Here are 18 TV shows that wrote off the main character but kept going:
Warning: Some entries mention abuse and eating disorders.
Suzanne Somers played Chrissy Snow on "Three's Company" for five seasons, but was fired ahead of Season 6.
Somers wanted to renegotiate her contract ahead of Season 5 for a raise — she allegedly made $30k per episode, while John Ritter allegedly made $50k. The network only agreed to a $5,000 per episode raise, and when Somers didn't accept they limited her appearances in Season 5 to 60 seconds per episode.
The show went on for three more seasons after her departure.
Anna Faris played Christy Plunkett on "Mom" for seven seasons, but she left abruptly before production began on Season 8.
In a statement, she said, "The past seven years on 'Mom' have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career...I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."
However, her decision was reportedly "sudden and unwelcome" for the network, and the show was canceled after only one season without her.
America Ferrera planned to leave her role as Amy Sosa on "Superstore" after five seasons — but due to COVID-19-related production shutdowns, her story arc spilled over into the first few episodes of Season 6.
She told Variety, "My wish for the show was that it just continued on and on and on and kept on going and that I could start pursuing some of the other creative endeavors that I had been building towards and that I’m starting to do now."
However, after her departure, the show wasn't renewed for another season. She returned briefly in the final episode.
In 2019, Ruby Rose did not return to their role as Kate Kane on "Batwoman" after only one season, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, their allergy to the latex costume, and a serious on-set injury as reasons for leaving.
However, in 2021, she came forward with the full story. Addressing the CW on her Instagram story, she wrote, "I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again — and so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."
In a series of Instagram Stories, they described sexual harassment, serious injuries, and other unfair treatment they and others experienced on set.
13
She also emphasized that she didn't quit the show. She said, "I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head."
Javicia Leslie joined the cast as Ryan Wilder, Batwoman's successor, and the part of Kate Kane was played by Wallis Day during Season 2.
Roseanne Barr played Roseanne Harris-Conner on "Roseanne" from 1988–1997 then returned for the series revival in 2018. However, she was fired after posting a racist tweet.
16
Announcing the show's cancellation, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said that her post was "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values."
17
18
All of the other lead actors returned. The show was recently renewed for Season 5.
Topher Grace played Eric Forman on "That '70s Show" for seven seasons, but landing roles in movies like "Ocean's Eleven," "Traffic," and "Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!" inspired him to leave.
Initially, the network planned to recast Josh Meyers as Eric, but they worried that would upset fans of the show. So, they introduced Meyers as a completely new character, Randy Pearson, to fill the void Eric left behind.
21
The show only lasted for one more season after Grace's departure. However, he returned for the series finale. He's also set to reprise his role in the spin-off "That '90s Show."
22
Demi Lovato starred on "Sonny With A Chance" as Sonny Munroe for two seasons before severing ties with Disney Channel altogether.
They told Bustle, "I came out of [rehab] with the choice of talking about my struggles or my journey with the possibility of helping people, or keeping my mouth shut and going back to Disney Channel...I was like that doesn't feel authentic to me. So I chose to tell my story."
24
Advertisement
"So Random" only aired for one season before its cancellation.
26
Zach Braff played lead character and narrator J.D. Dorian on "Scrubs" for eight seasons. However, when the show switched networks after the writers' strike, he began to feel that it was time to move on. He only stayed on for the show's first season with ABC.
27
For Season 9, the show's focus pivoted to a new group of medical interns, with Lucy Bennett (played by Kery Bishé) taking over as protagonist and narrator. "Scrubs" was canceled after the much-maligned season.
Advertisement
28
Years later, Braff joked with a fan who asked how many seasons his show "Alex Inc." would have, tweeting, "9, but we will only acknowledge the first 8."
29
Chad Michael Murray played Lucas Scott on "One Tree Hill" for six seasons before leaving over salary disputes.
30
In an infamous YouTube video, he told fans, "They're not bringing me back next year...because they want to save money."
Advertisement
31
"See, this is what all the fans should do online, is start blogging and being pissed off that they don't want that. That's what they should do," he also said.
32
The show continued for three more seasons, and Murray briefly returned in Season 9.
33
Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer, also left "One Tree Hill" after Season 6 — and she credited costar Moira Kelly for helping her find the strength to leave.
Advertisement
34
On her podcast, "Drama Queens," Burton detailed a conversation she had with Kelly, saying, "In [my] last episode of the show, everyone in my world was telling me, 'You can't leave.' You came and you sat next to me. You started off by just joking. You were like, 'What's going on?' I was like, 'I don't know what to do,' and you said, 'Run!'"
35
She continued, "You said, 'There are so many chapters in life and this is just one.' You were the only person that gave me permission to go. I so valued your opinion of me and of our business, and the way you prioritized your family over work. That's what I wanted."
36
After Burton and Murray's joint departure, Clay Evans and Quinn James (played by Robert Buckley and Shantel VanSanten) were introduced as replacements.
Advertisement
37
Mischa Barton played Marissa Cooper on "The O.C." for three seasons, but she didn't discuss her exact reasons for leaving until 15 years later.
38
She told E! News, "Halfway through Season 2 I would say, when we started doubling up on episodes and shooting [became] so much harder...I just didn't feel I could keep going."
39
Production gave her a choice — "Do you want your job and to sail off into the sunset and potentially you can come back in the future in some bizarre TV scenario, or we can kill your character off and you can go on with your career that you want and what you want to do?"
Advertisement
40
She felt that leaving "was the best thing for [her] and [her] health and just in terms of not really feeling protected by [her] cast and crew at that point."
41
"The O.C." was canceled one season after her departure.
42
George Clooney played Dr. Doug Ross on "ER" for five seasons before deciding to leave his TV career behind.
Advertisement
43
At the time, giving up his successful TV gig to pursue success on the silver screen was considered a huge career risk.
44
Following Clooney's exit, the show continued for ten more seasons. He briefly returned in Season 15.
45
Steve Carell initially signed on to Michael Scott on "The Office" for seven seasons, and as the deadline approached, he was the only cast member who didn't renegotiate his contract.
Advertisement
46
On the "An Oral History of The Office" podcast, editor and director Claire Scanlon said, "Steve said he would have come back, they didn’t even try!"
47
"I feel like NBC dropped the ball because I knew the story behind it, which was they just never even bothered, which was just, like, so dumb. I don’t know what was wrong with them," she continued.
48
Upon Michael's exit Deangelo Vickers (played by Will Ferrell) took over as Dunder Mifflin's regional manager. The show continued for two more seasons, and Carell made a surprise return at Dwight Schrute's wedding in the finale.
Advertisement
49
Mitchel Musso played Brady on "Pair of Kings" for two seasons. He reportedly signed a deal with Disney that would allow him to stay on the show for another before transitioning to more mature roles — until he was arrested and immediately fired.
50
After his DUI arrest, he was replaced by Adam Hicks, who played Brady's long-lost triplet Boz.
51
The show was canceled after Season 3.
Advertisement
52
Shannen Doherty spent three seasons playing Prue Halliwell on "Charmed," but she left amid reports that she was feuding with costar Alyssa Milano behind the scenes.
53
She told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm 30 years old, and I don't have time for drama in my life anymore."
54
In Season 4, Rose McGowan joined the cast as Paige Matthews, the Halliwells' half-sister. The show ran until Season 8.
Advertisement
55
Though his character was originally supposed to die at the end of Season 1, Travis Fimmel played the warrior-turned-king Ragnar Lodbrok on "Vikings" for four seasons.
56
He told Rotten Tomatoes, "I thought I’d never do [a TV series] again. I wasn’t interested." However, he moved on to the drama "Raised by Wolves."
57
Fimmel briefly cameoed in Season 5 in a vision Björn (played by Alexander Ludwig) had of his father. The series continued to follow the adventures of Ragnar's sons until Season 6.
Advertisement
58
Nina Dobrev initially signed a six-year contract to star on "The Vampire Diaries" as Elena Gilbert, and she never planned to stay any longer than that.
59
She told Self, "I've loved working on this show. It's been such a crazy, awesome adventure, and I've been surrounded by so many people who I consider family...it's going to be so strange not to be with them."
60
For its final two seasons, the show focused on the remaining characters. Dobrev briefly returned to give Elena her happily-ever-after in Season 8.
Advertisement
61
And finally, Cindy Williams played Shirley Feeney on "Laverne & Shirley" — a spin-off of Happy Days — until the second episode of Season 8.
62
She told Today, "When it came time for me to sign my contract for that season, they had me working on my due date to have my baby...And I said, 'You know, I can't sign this.' And it went back and forth and back and forth and it just never got worked out."
63
She reportedly sued the producers and Paramount for $20 million after quitting the show.
Advertisement
64
After finishing out Season 8 with just Laverne, the show was canceled.