HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon x HuffPost Finds One of our writers uses Stasher bags for meal prepping and our editor loves them for storing compost throughout the week.

If you’re trying to do your part to help the planet and stop being wasteful this year once and for all, cutting back on single-use plastics is a good place to start.

Whether it’s ditching the plastic cups at your next barbecue or using refillable shampoo bottles in your bathroom, there are a lot of small changes you can make. Swapping out your plastic bags for a sustainable alternative is probably one of the easiest places to start.

If you’re trying to kick 2020 off on a more sustainable foot, Stasher Bags are 25% off on Amazon today, Jan. 9. The most popular sandwich-sized bag normally retails for $13, but is currently on sale for just $9.

You can also save on half-gallon and snack-sized bags in clear or colorful styles, so you can store everything from frozen Instant Pot dinners to after-school snacks.

In fact, one of our writers uses them for meal prepping and our editor loves them for storing compost throughout the week.

Stasher Bags are self-sealing, reusable storage bags made from 100% silicone that are microwave, oven, boiling water, freezer and dishwasher friendly so you can use them over and over again. They have a 4.5-star rating and almost 3,000 reviews raving about freshness, functionality and for being an earth-friendly alternative.

Swapping out your plastic Ziploc bags for Stasher Bags is an easy way to be less wasteful. Think about it: Between lunches, storage and traveling, you’re tossing far too many of those little plastic baggies away.