The Reviewer-Adored Reusable Stasher Bags Are Less Than $10 Each Right Now

“I have used these for various cheeses, ginger, cut onions, cut apples. Easy to clean. Does not hold odor. Easy to storet in a drawer. Easy to dry upright in a drain rack. Seals easily like a ziploc and easy to open. Thick, not flimsy. Variety of sizes have been useful.” — Suzannah



“Love not wasting money and creating waste! These bags are easy to use and clean” — Silvia Maberti



“Let me start by saying I’m a cheap person. I hate buying things to throw them away (ziploc bags). So I ordered a bunch of these (husband barely agreed). I make his sandwiches and they arent that small, takes a little effort to put then in the bag, but they fit well. My husband also seems to love the bags, hes happy hes not throwing away something every day and he doesnt have to worry about trash. He puts it back in his bag, brings it home, I clean it and make him another sandwich (cliche I know). I have not had a problem with build up or mold, but I also handwash them very thoroughly. I love these little bags, I havent used single use ones since we got them, but I need more now. Take care of them, and they will last forever. Definitely worth it, but buy them when they are on sale.” — Bernie



“For food storage, these bags can’t be beat in my opinion. Much easier to use than plastic or glass containers with lids and so much more durable than Ziploc bags (and better for the environment, too). I bought them in multiple sizes and use them for anything and everything. Only ate half an apple or avocado? Toss the other half into one of the small sizes. Leftover soup? The flat-bottomed bag holds it perfectly. I’ve kept onions and pasta sauce in them without any staining or lingering odor. They go into the dishwasher and come out like new.” — East-Villager