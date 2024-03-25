The Reviewer-Adored Reusable Stasher Bags Are Less Than $10 Each Right Now

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you ever feel guilty about all the single-use zip-up bags you go through, you’re in luck: Amazon is offering 25% off this popular Stasher reusable silicone bag right now as part of its spring sale event.
With over 4,000 five-star ratings, the Stasher storage bag is made out of food grade silicone and holds up to 28 ounces. It’s perfect for storing lunch and snacks — especially since you can use it day after day after day without having to toss it out, like with so many single-use zip-up bags. According to the brand, each Stasher bag replaces 260 single-use plastic bags.
You can also use it to store other doodads like makeup and emergency first aid creams. It’s designed to be completely leak-free for your peace of mind. It’s even safe for the dishwasher, microwave and the oven up to 425 degrees.
Grab your reusable Stasher bag now while the sale is live (and check out Amazon’s deals on three-packs of Stasher bags and four-packs of the bags, too).
Or, check out what Amazon reviewers have to say:
“I have used these for various cheeses, ginger, cut onions, cut apples. Easy to clean. Does not hold odor. Easy to storet in a drawer. Easy to dry upright in a drain rack. Seals easily like a ziploc and easy to open. Thick, not flimsy. Variety of sizes have been useful.” — Suzannah
“Love not wasting money and creating waste! These bags are easy to use and clean” — Silvia Maberti
“Let me start by saying I’m a cheap person. I hate buying things to throw them away (ziploc bags). So I ordered a bunch of these (husband barely agreed). I make his sandwiches and they arent that small, takes a little effort to put then in the bag, but they fit well. My husband also seems to love the bags, hes happy hes not throwing away something every day and he doesnt have to worry about trash. He puts it back in his bag, brings it home, I clean it and make him another sandwich (cliche I know). I have not had a problem with build up or mold, but I also handwash them very thoroughly. I love these little bags, I havent used single use ones since we got them, but I need more now. Take care of them, and they will last forever. Definitely worth it, but buy them when they are on sale.” — Bernie
“For food storage, these bags can’t be beat in my opinion. Much easier to use than plastic or glass containers with lids and so much more durable than Ziploc bags (and better for the environment, too). I bought them in multiple sizes and use them for anything and everything. Only ate half an apple or avocado? Toss the other half into one of the small sizes. Leftover soup? The flat-bottomed bag holds it perfectly. I’ve kept onions and pasta sauce in them without any staining or lingering odor. They go into the dishwasher and come out like new.” — East-Villager