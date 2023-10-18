'I Couldn't Shift Anything': Senior State Department Official Resigns Over Biden's Gaza Policy

Veteran State Department official Josh Paul resigned from the agency on Tuesday over President Joe Biden’s approach to Israel-Palestine, telling HuffPost he felt he had to do so because it was clear he could not push for a more humane policy within the U.S. government.

“I have had my fair share of debates and discussions and efforts to shift policy on controversial arms sales,” said Paul, who spent more than 11 years at State’s bureau of political-military affairs, which tackles weapons deals. He most recently served as the bureau’s director of congressional and public affairs.

“It was clear that there’s no arguing with this one. Given that I couldn’t shift anything, I resigned,” he told HuffPost on Wednesday evening in his first media interview since he revealed his decision, which he also described in a LinkedIn post.

Multiple officials within the Biden administration who want the U.S. to encourage Israeli restraint as the country runs a military operation in Gaza have told HuffPost they are experiencing a chilling effect.

A State Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.