WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory on its website on Wednesday, advising citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak and countries’ response to it.

“The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions,” the notice said.(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Himani Sarkar)