State Department Slammed After Website Gets 'Christian Leader' Makeover

The U.S. State Department’s main homepage was updated on Monday to show a photo of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with the headline: “Being A Christian Leader.”

The phrase refers to a speech he gave in Nashville last week:

U.S. State Department State Department homepage

“As believers, we draw on the wisdom of God to help us get it right, to be a force for good in the life of human beings,” Pompeo said in the speech, according to the rest of the remarks on the State Department website. “I know some people in the media will break out the pitchforks when they hear that I ask God for direction in my work.”

The headline on the State Department homepage was changed later in the day to read: “Secretary Pompeo at the America Association of Christian Counselors.” By nighttime, the page was changed completely to a report about sanctions against Turkey.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State slammed the speech and the government website makeover.

“It’s perfectly fine for Secretary Pompeo to be a leader who is Christian. But he cannot use his government position to impose his faith on the rest of us,” CEO Rachel Laser said in a news release. “That is a fundamental violation of the separation of religion and government.”

Critics on Twitter also called out the State Department:

This is the the home page of the State Department. We all look forward to tomorrow’s page, which I trust will feature “Being a Muslim Leader.” The next day, “Being a Buddhist leader.” Not likely. This forces me to ask Trump’s government: “Commingle church and state much?” pic.twitter.com/V12eGI27Bl — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 14, 2019

The Secretary of State uses a government website to promote Christianity.



The Attorney General gives a speech to rebuke people who aren't Christian.



Americans: If you care about the #FirstAmendment, care about the part that bans promoting a state region.https://t.co/N3VoByBhpS — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 14, 2019

Let me know if Pompeo gives an eta on The Rapture, I want to eat some carbs and say some goodbyes. https://t.co/DpzhMskYYZ — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) October 14, 2019

Current State Department homepage:

A number of current and former diplomats have reached out to me to express unease over how this is being branded and promoted, given US govt lines separating church and state

You can read his speech in full here: https://t.co/JiCMkuXy3l pic.twitter.com/tilGZSu4GB — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) October 14, 2019

This is also a straight up 2020 election-related effort. Pompeo’s using his position to solidify support from the Christian right. https://t.co/qrvkMxcjqJ — Max Bergmann (@maxbergmann) October 14, 2019