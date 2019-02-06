Twitter Flips Over SOTU's Designated Survivor: 'I'm Prepared To Perish'

Energy Secretary Rick Perry was named the “designated survivor” for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, but many Twitter users were thankful no one needed him to fill that role.

Upon learning about the prospect of a President Perry, some on social media expressed their discomfort in GIFs while others simply held on tight and hoped for the best:

Rick Perry is the designated survivor. pic.twitter.com/zegQiXUgUw — AccomplishedTheHat (@Popehat) February 6, 2019

The designated survivor is Rick Perry. I'm prepared to perish, people. #SOTU — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 6, 2019

RICK PERRY is the designated survivor. So, even if the worst happens... everything will be fine. pic.twitter.com/yzcJOL1dAT — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) February 6, 2019

I feel like Rick Perry wasn’t supposed to be the designated survivor, he just accidentally locked himself in his bathroom 2 hours ago https://t.co/cp8ShL7cyN — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) February 6, 2019

#RickPerry is the designated survivor. Oouups. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) February 6, 2019

Designated survivor is Rick Perry. Please Gawd keep Donald Trump safe tonite. @realDonaldTrump — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 6, 2019

Please don't make Rick Perry the #DesignatedSurvivor. This nation has suffered enough. #SOTU — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) February 6, 2019