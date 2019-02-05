Congress Interrupts State Of The Union To Sing 'Happy Birthday' To Holocaust Survivor

In one of the more touching moments from President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, the entire chamber interrupted the speech to sing happy birthday to a Holocaust survivor in attendance.

That survivor, Judah Samet, also narrowly escaped death last fall when a gunman killed 11 people at his Pittsburgh synagogue.

When Trump noted that it was Samet’s 81st birthday, the chamber couldn’t help themselves but erupt in song while Trump mimicked a conductor.

Trump then recounted Samet’s memory of being rescued during World War II.

“Judah says he can still remember the exact moment, nearly 75 years ago, after 10 months in a concentration camp, when he and his family were put on a train and told they were going to another camp,” the president explained. “Suddenly the train screeched to a halt. A soldier appeared. Judah’s family braced for the worst. Then his father cried out with joy: ‘It’s the Americans.’”