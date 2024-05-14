An eye-catching piece of furniture or decor item can truly make or break a space. It can also be an exhausting and expensive venture to source the next trendy accent chair from a local design store whose interior and price tags seem too intimidating to shop. You may be surprised to know that Amazon is home to some deceptively chic and statement-making pieces that are much more accessible.
So before you turn your nose up at the thought of purchasing furnishings from this versatile retailer, consider the upcoming selection of expensive-looking Amazon home products — many of which don’t cost more than $100, aside from just a couple of exceptions.
Accentuate and diversify your space with the following fabulous lighting, window treatments, wall art and bold seating options without anyone clocking their humble origins.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.