Amazon A fuzzy-upholstered ottoman, a round wooden coffee table, a trio of glass bubble candlesticks and and midcentury modern accent chair.

An eye-catching piece of furniture or decor item can truly make or break a space. It can also be an exhausting and expensive venture to source the next trendy accent chair from a local design store whose interior and price tags seem too intimidating to shop. You may be surprised to know that Amazon is home to some deceptively chic and statement-making pieces that are much more accessible.

So before you turn your nose up at the thought of purchasing furnishings from this versatile retailer, consider the upcoming selection of expensive-looking Amazon home products — many of which don’t cost more than $100, aside from just a couple of exceptions.

Accentuate and diversify your space with the following fabulous lighting, window treatments, wall art and bold seating options without anyone clocking their humble origins.