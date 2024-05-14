ShoppingAmazonhomeFurniture

These Legit Statement-Making Home Pieces Are All Shockingly From Amazon

Looking at these chic coffee tables, lamps and home decor pieces, you'd never guess their affordable price.
Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A fuzzy-upholstered ottoman, a round wooden coffee table, a trio of glass bubble candlesticks and and midcentury modern accent chair.
Amazon
An eye-catching piece of furniture or decor item can truly make or break a space. It can also be an exhausting and expensive venture to source the next trendy accent chair from a local design store whose interior and price tags seem too intimidating to shop. You may be surprised to know that Amazon is home to some deceptively chic and statement-making pieces that are much more accessible.

So before you turn your nose up at the thought of purchasing furnishings from this versatile retailer, consider the upcoming selection of expensive-looking Amazon home products — many of which don’t cost more than $100, aside from just a couple of exceptions.

Accentuate and diversify your space with the following fabulous lighting, window treatments, wall art and bold seating options without anyone clocking their humble origins.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A modern round coffee table
This assembly-free coffee table is crafted from a blended wood material and features minimalist notched detailing around the border. This particular style measures nearly 32 inches in diameter and comes in light oak (pictured), black and walnut.
$299.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A retro mushroom table lamp
Lotus Atelier is an interior design studio that specializes in these retro mushroom lamps that are near-replicas of the ones popular in the 1970s. Available in five brightly hued transparent colors like baby pink and hot red, this tableside lamp is made with a hard heat-safe plastic and comes with a lightbulb included so it's instantly ready to emit a soft ambient light the second it arrives.
$64.95+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
An irregular wall mirror
Available in four sizes and three metal finishes, this irregular framed mirror is perfect to hang in bathrooms, hallways, bedrooms and living spaces.
$99.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A tufted leather-look bench
This generously padded bench can serve as a functional focal point in entryways, at the end of beds or any space that can use additional seating. Aside from this cognac-toned faux leather, the bench comes in 12 different styles and materials including a faux cowhide and velvet. Be sure to click the 5% coupon box on product page, which will show up at checkout.
$79.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A popular tripod-design standing lamp
Grab this clean-line midcentury modern standing lamp, which has nearly 5,300 5-star ratings, in either dark brown or walnut-colored finishes. It has a tripod design, a cream linen lampshade and clever leg attachments that can hold the cord for a neater look. Be sure to click the $10-off coupon box on product page, which will show up at checkout.
$76.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A Scandinavian-design magazine end table
This sleek 1950s-style end table has a unique lower shelf with rattan detailing to display magazines or coffee table books and a tempered glass surface. You can find this in two styles, three sizes (including a full coffee table version) and two wood finishes. Be sure to click the 6% coupon box on product page, which will show up at checkout.
$49.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A bold upholstered ottoman
Boasting a bold and contemporary design, this eye-catching cushioned ottoman can be used as seating at vanities, a living room footrest or even an end table. This particular style is upholstered with a rust teddy fabric, however it also comes in a velvet material and five colors like cream, emerald and dusty rose.
$84.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A fleece-upholstered accent chair
Sleek, clean and minimally designed, this lounge chair offers a touch of midcentury vibes to a space and is upholstered with a fleece teddy fabric. You can find this in either cream, burnt orange or slate gray.
$89.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A set of four velvet cushion covers
Made from a soft velvet material and featuring piped detailing, these dual-sided cushion covers offer a variety of ways to accent couches, beds or chairs. You can grab these cases in up to seven sizes and nine different color combinations from bright and bold to more neutral hues. Don't forget pillow inserts to go with your cases.
Set of four: $32.50 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A Nordic-style minimalist vase
Made with 100% ceramic material, this modern Nordic vase is ideal for displaying pampas grass or bunches of dried flowers. Grab it in either this cream color or black, in three sizes or a set of two.
$23.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A trio of bubble glass candlesticks
Adorn your bookshelves, mantels or sideboards with this decorative trio of vintage-inspired candlesticks which are blown from glass and come in 13 color options like a rosy brown, cobalt blue and bright orange.
$33.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A highly rated shag area rug
Sometimes all a room needs is a supremely soft shag rug in a striking bold color. Available in eight sizes and tons of electric (and some neutral) shades, this rug is made with a non-shedding material and a squishy memory foam core that feels cushioned underfoot.
$64.90 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A framed Matisse-style print
Giclée-printed on linen paper and pre-framed so it's ready for hanging, this wall art comes in more than just this sweet botanical design. You can also shop other modern pieces not associated with the famed artist in three sizes and either black or beige frames.
$34.99 At Amazon
14
Amazon
A two-piece rattan accent sideboard
This cabinet, which comes in two pieces so it can be displayed together or separately, can be used as a buffet in dining rooms, as an entertainment credenza for living rooms or even a well-stocked bar. The doors feature a unique oval rattan detailing and inside two-tiers of shelves boast ample storage space. If this sleek black isn't your style, you can find it in a natural wood finish as well as a two-door option and a few different styles. Be sure to click the 5% coupon box on product page, which will show up at checkout.
$179.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A panel of popular tassel floral curtains
Made from a billowy cotton-linen fabric, these "cottagecore" curtains have sweet tassel detailing and a muted floral design. You can certainly find a few other fabric patterns aside from this delicate floral one, as well as several curtain lengths and a two-set panel instead of just one.
$33.59 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A vintage floral peel-and-stick wallpaper
There's little else that's as eye-catching as an accent wall bedecked in a panel of beautiful wallpaper and with this peel-and-stick option, even the least design-savvy can achieve it. Available in four different William Morris-inspired patterns, this wallpaper has a matte finis, is waterproof and a great option even for apartment dwellers that don't want to damage their walls. You can grab this in three different sizes and there's also a limited time offer where you earn 5% off when you purchase three rolls.
$7.99+ at AmazonShop all wallpaper at Amazon
