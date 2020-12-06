Staten Island Pub Owner Runs Into Deputy After Defying Coronavirus Restrictions

Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images The words "Autonomous Zone" are displayed at the entrance of Mac’s Public House whose owner and manager are refusing to follow coronavirus restrictions implemented by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Early Sunday morning, the co-owner of Mac’s Public House, a Staten Island bar recently shut down for violating coronavirus restrictions, was arrested and taken into custody after hitting a New York City sheriff’s deputy with his car, according to authorities.

New York City Sheriff Joseph Fucito said Danny Presti hit an unnamed sheriff’s deputy with his car as he fled the establishment after defying coronavirus restrictions and inviting large, maskless crowds on Saturday night. Officials recently suspended the pub’s liquor license for continuing to serve patrons inside after the area’s high infection rates led the governor to ban indoor dining there. On Tuesday, Presti was arrested for reopening to serve patrons.

Deputies on the scene Saturday evening reportedly observed patrons entering the pub through an empty commercial space next door. They said Presti ran to his car when they approached him. Fucito said Presti hit a deputy and drove roughly 100 yards with the person hanging on the hood before eventually stopping.

The deputy’s condition has not yet been made public. Charges against Presti are pending.

The pub Presti co-owns is in an area New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo designated “orange,” meaning cases in the area are rising and local businesses must follow stricter restrictions and social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus. In November, Cuomo issued statewide guidance prohibiting businesses such as bars, restaurants and gyms from welcoming patrons indoors between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths, with more than 14.7 million confirmed cases and more than 281,800 Americans dead from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.