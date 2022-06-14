Paid Family Leave: Zero of the 23 states set to restrict abortion offer paid family leave. The United States is one of the few countries in the world that doesn’t offer this benefit. While there is a federal law that provides up to 12 weeks off of work to have a baby, it is unpaid time. It also applies only to companies with 50 or more employees, and to employees who have been employed there for a full year.

Medicaid Expansion: The Medicaid program pays for about 4 in 10 births in the United States, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The Affordable Care Act dramatically expanded who qualifies for Medicaid coverage, bringing health insurance to more people. But 12 states did not accept the expansion ― including 10 that are set to restrict abortion rights.

Full Or Mostly Universal Pre-K: Five states in our group offer full or mostly universal pre-K ― a benefit available in just 11 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research. Those states serve at least 70% of their 4-year-old population or have committed to the goal of universal pre-K.

State Earned Income Tax Credit: The federal earned income tax credit provides low- and middle-income taxpayers a refundable credit based on income, marital status, number of children and other measurements. More than half of states also offer a state EITC, including nine of the 23 states set to restrict abortion. (Utah and Missouri are included in this list, although they won’t go into effect until 2023, according to the Urban Institute.)

State Child Tax Credit: The popular federal child tax credit provides tax relief to families based on their number of children. Only Oklahoma and Idaho offer a state child tax credit, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, although unlike the federal one, it is nonrefundable.

Pregnant Workers Protections: Nine states on this list have laws requiring some employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers, such as transferring them to a different position that is less hazardous.