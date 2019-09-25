States Sue To Block Trump's Endangered Species Act Rollback

A coalition of 17 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Wednesday to block its recent rollback of the Endangered Species Act.

The legal effort, led by the attorneys general of California, Massachusetts and Maryland, aims to safeguard one of America’s most important laws for protecting imperiled plants and animals.

“As we face the unprecedented threat of a climate emergency, now is the time to strengthen our planet’s biodiversity, not to destroy it,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “The only thing we want to see extinct are the beastly policies of the Trump Administration putting our ecosystems in critical danger. We’re coming out swinging to defend this consequential law — humankind and the species with whom we share this planet depend on it.”

Finalized last month, the Trump administration’s industry-friendly new rules weaken the popular and successful 1973 law by making it easier for federal agencies to remove species from the protected list. They also allow for economic impacts to be considered when making decisions about granting species protection, limit agencies’ ability to account for the impacts of future climate change and diminish protections for future threatened species.

Notably, the sweeping changes came on the heels of a United Nations report that found humans have driven up to 1 million species around the globe toward extinction.

The Trump administration has said the overhaul will “modernize” and “improve” the law, and that recovering populations of imperiled species is the ultimate goal. But several high-ranking officials in the Interior Department detest the law, claiming it is “a sword to tear down the American economy” and voicing support for repealing the act entirely.

The states’ lawsuit comes one month after eight environmental groups filed their own lawsuit, arguing that the changes violate the purpose of the ESA and that the administration failed to analyze the impact of its revisions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.