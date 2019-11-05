Hero Station Worker Pulls Man From Train Tracks With Milliseconds To Spare

Dramatic video shows a Bay Area Rapid Transit worker pulling a man from the tracks as a train entered the Coliseum Station in Oakland, California, on Sunday evening.
Transportation supervisor John O’Connor hauled the unidentified traveler onto the platform, which was crowded following a Raiders game, with just milliseconds to spare.
The man was intoxicated and had stepped over the yellow safety line and dropped onto the tracks, according to a BART spokesperson. He was later taken to a hospital.
Check out the video here:
O’Connor then pulled the man up to his feet and the pair embraced in footage that is going viral:
“I just remember just grabbing and pulling as hard as I could and rolling back,” O’Connor told the CBS-owned KPIX 5 station in the interview above.
“It was all slow motion,” said the father of three.
He played down being called a hero in a press conference on Monday.
“It’s really awkward to be called a hero,” he said. “That’s what we’re supposed to do. We’re all human beings and life is precious.”