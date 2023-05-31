“This is my first cast iron cookware and out of the box (after washing) I made a gumbo that cooked for 3-1/2 hours and it might be the best dish I have ever made. It came out perfect and clean up took less than 5 minutes with little effort. This cookware rocks and I look forward to using the 10″ fry pan to make fried potatoes and onions.” — Okie

“The is THE best quality enameled cast iron pot. Made in France and not in China. Heats food evenly and keeps it moist. So many possibilities and uses. I love Staub products now and look forward to my next purchase.” — CeeCee8

“I have used heavy stainless pans for years, and purchased this pot for cooking bread. I had decided to break it in though, on a stew. It was perfect, and I noticed that the cooking surface heated and browned so evenly, even to the edges of the pot. I use induction cooking, and usually have to move the chunks of meat from the center area to the edges to prevent over browning. This pot heated evenly. Also, its rather beautiful.” — oonasmom

“I LOVE this cocotte! I made orange chicken tonight and the pot held the temperature perfectly while I fried two pounds of chicken; didn’t have to adjust it once. And clean-up was a breeze. I have several Staub ceramic/cast iron ware and would highly recommend them to home chefs and professionals alike.” — Jennifer C

“I love it that Staub Cocotte makes my stew even tastier. Besides, the basil color adds more fun to the kitchen. Cleaning isn’t troublesome compared with regular casting iron cookware. It’s a worthy purchase and I highly recommend it.” — TicTac