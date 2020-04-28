HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Whether you’re ready to level up your bread baking skills with a dutch oven or are working your way through a restaurant cookbook, it might be time to invest in some new cookware for your kitchen.
According to professional chefs, a sharp knife and decent-sized cutting board are the two essentials you need for a well-prepared kitchen, along with a trusty set of pots, pans and a reliable skillet.
Fortunately, there are plenty of home brands having sales on cookware right now to fuel your sudden interest in baking and broiling. Cult-favorite cookware brand Le Creuset is running a first-ever sale through May 11. And beloved kitchenware site Sur La Table just marked down all of its Staub cookware up to 55% off.
Staub features a collection of French-made enamel and cast iron pots, pans and skillets in a wide variety of sizes, shapes and colors.
And ICYMI, Mother’s Day is quickly coming up on May 10. If you’d like a cooking gift for your mom who likes to cook, you can’t go wrong with a trusty new Staub Dutch oven that’s on sale.
A majority of the Staub cookware on sale can be found for under $200. The best deal we’ve seen is this oval ceramic baker for as low as $28. (But we also might be adding this matte black round 2.75-quart cocotte with brass hardware to our kitchen wishlist, too).
Below, check out the Staub pieces that are on sale at Sur La Table to take your kitchen from cute to culinary.
Take a look: