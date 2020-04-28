HuffPost Finds

There's A Ton Of Staub Cookware On Sale At Sur La Table

ICYMI, Mother's Day is coming up on May 10.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

<a href="https://fave.co/3bLlRoL" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Sur La Table</a> just marked down all of its <a href="https://fave.co/2yPpNGf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Staub cookware up to 55% off</a>. Staub features a collection of French-made enamel and cast iron pots, pans and skillets in a wide variety of sizes, shapes and colors.
Sur La Table just marked down all of its Staub cookware up to 55% off. Staub features a collection of French-made enamel and cast iron pots, pans and skillets in a wide variety of sizes, shapes and colors.

Whether you’re ready to level up your bread baking skills with a dutch oven or are working your way through a restaurant cookbook, it might be time to invest in some new cookware for your kitchen.

According to professional chefs, a sharp knife and decent-sized cutting board are the two essentials you need for a well-prepared kitchen, along with a trusty set of pots, pans and a reliable skillet.

Fortunately, there are plenty of home brands having sales on cookware right now to fuel your sudden interest in baking and broiling. Cult-favorite cookware brand Le Creuset is running a first-ever sale through May 11. And beloved kitchenware site Sur La Table just marked down all of its Staub cookware up to 55% off.

Staub features a collection of French-made enamel and cast iron pots, pans and skillets in a wide variety of sizes, shapes and colors.

And ICYMI, Mother’s Day is quickly coming up on May 10. If you’d like a cooking gift for your mom who likes to cook, you can’t go wrong with a trusty new Staub Dutch oven that’s on sale.

A majority of the Staub cookware on sale can be found for under $200. The best deal we’ve seen is this oval ceramic baker for as low as $28. (But we also might be adding this matte black round 2.75-quart cocotte with brass hardware to our kitchen wishlist, too).

Below, check out the Staub pieces that are on sale at Sur La Table to take your kitchen from cute to culinary.

Take a look:

1
Staub round cocotte, 1.5-quart
Sur La Table
Normally $257, on sale for $143 at Sur La Table.
2
Staub skillet with wooden handles
Sur La Table
Normally $200, on sale for $111 at Sur La Table.
3
Staub rectangular covered baker, 4-quart
Sur La Table
Normally $185, on sale for $99 at Sur La Table.
4
Staub square grill pan, 12-inch
Sur La Table
Normally $286, on sale for $189 at Sur La Table.
5
Staub ceramic mini cocottes, 3 piece
Sur La Table
Normally $115, on sale for $59 at Sur La Table.
6
Staub skillet, 10-inch
Sur La Table
Normally $243, on sale for $129 at Sur La Table.
7
Staub essential oven, 3.75-quart
Sur La Table
Normally $429, on sale for $179 at Sur La Table.
8
Staub oval covered baker
Sur La Table
Normally $214, on sale for $119 at Sur La Table.
9
Staub baking dish set, 4 piece
Sur La Table
Normally $275, on sale for $129 at Sur La Table.
10
Staub heritage all-day pan with domed glass lid 3.5-quart
Sur La Table
Normally $357, on sale for $149 at Sur La Table.
11
Staub oval roasting dish, 2.25-quart
Sur La Table
Normally $236, on sale for $131 at Sur La Table.
12
Staub round cocotte, 4-quart
Sur La Table
Normally $414, on sale for $231 at Sur La Table.

BROWSE THE STAUB SALE AT SUR LA TABLE

Mother's DayBest dealsCommerceshoppinghome hacks