“Cobra Kai” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fourth season of this show, a sequel to the original “Karate Kid” films, premiered on New Year’s Eve. In “Cobra Kai,” Ralph Macchio and William Zabka return as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence and rekindle their rivalry more than 30 years after the events of the first movie.

Advertisement

Next in the ranking is “Stay Close,” a new British mystery miniseries that also premiered on Dec. 31. Adapted from Harlan Coben’s 2012 novel of the same name, the show follows four characters whose lives are intertwined due to one terrible event.

Netflix "Stay Close" on Netflix.

Several foreign shows are also trending on Netflix. “La Reina del Flow,” aka “The Queen of Flow,” is a Colombian musical telenovela set in Medellín, and “Rebelde” (“Rebel”) is a Mexican remake of the Argentine telenovela “Rebelde Way.” Meanwhile, “Single’s Inferno” is a Korean dating show that takes place on a deserted island.

Another reality series of note is the fourth most popular show, “Hype House,” which focuses on young TikTok creators living together in Los Angeles.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost