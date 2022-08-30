Dirtbag Fan Steals Home Run Ball Right Out Of Teen's Glove At Royals Game

Aggravating video went viral this week of a man stealing a home run ball right out of the glove of a teen spectator at a Kansas City Royals game. (Watch it below.)

The ball, hit by the San Diego Padres’ newly acquired star Juan Soto, sailed into the stands at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday and Bruce Williams was waiting, with his mitt at the ready.

Williams was celebrating his 18th birthday and had predicted to a friend he would catch a Soto homer, Fox4 reported. But then a stranger snatched the ball as it rested in his glove and glared at Williams before jogging away.

“I was just kind of scared. I didn’t know what in earth was going on, I just wasn’t trying to fight him,” Williams told Fox4.

Watch carefully - the black spandex/beanie guy TAKES THE BALL OUT OF THE GLOVE of the other guy. @royals ⁦@BallySportsKC⁩ pic.twitter.com/6H4CMUglrd — Bill Spiegel (@BillSpiegel) August 28, 2022

Thankfully the nasty event led to a happy ending. The Royals gave Williams a ball autographed by Soto plus another signed ball, and threw in a bunch of bobbleheads for good measure.

The alleged culprit apparently gets around.

A 2017 Royals draft pick named Daniel Tillo said on Twittter that he witnessed the same creep doing the “exact same thing” last week in Oregon.

A fan with a strong resemblance could also be seen dropping a home run late last week in Kansas City.