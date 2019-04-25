Stefanie Sherk, Model And Actress, Dead At 37

Demian Bichir﻿, who received a Best Actor nomination for 2011’s A Better Life, shared the news Wednesday that his wife, Canadian model and actress Stefanie Sherk, has died.

Bichir, 55, wrote that it was with “inconceivable pain” that he made the announcement that his “beloved and loving wife passed away peacefully” on Saturday. In his Instagram post, he called 37-year-old Sherk, whom he married in 2011, a “beautiful, angelical and talented presence” that will be “immensely missed.”

He did not specify the cause of death, but asked for “peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times.” He called it the “saddest and toughest time of our lives.”

The actor’s friends posted messages of support, including actress Diane Kruger, who wrote, “Oh Demian, I’m so sorry I had no idea. I’m sending you so much love in this difficult time.”

Bichir’s first wife, Mexican actress and singer Lisset, also commented. Loosely translated it said that she was sending him love from afar: “I love you with my soul. I’m so sorry.”

Bichir, who was in the hit Showtime series Weeds alongside Mary-Louise Parker, and Sherk started dating in 2010. A Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, native, she appeared in his 2016 directorial debut Un cuento de circo & a Love Song as well as the films Star Power, Valentine’s Day and Loco Love. She also appeared in various TV shows including CSI: Cyber, #Hashtag: The Series and Telenovela.