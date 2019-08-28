U.S. Open Loser Insults Umpire For Being French: 'You're All Weirdos.'

Sacrebleu! A tennis star at the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, Tuesday insulted a referee for being French. (See the video below.)

No. 8 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was already ticked at being cited for receiving coaching from the stands during his match against Andrey Rublev.

Then, in the fourth set, umpire Damien Dumusois warned a reportedly cramping Tsitsipas as he sat in his chair during a changeover that he was delaying the game.

That set off the player.

“For some reason, you have something against me,” Tsitsipas said to Dumusois. “I don’t know what ― because you’re French probably. And you’re all weirdos. You’re all weirdos.”

Things didn't go to plan for No. 8 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the #USOpen



Dumusois is, in fact, French.

Tsitsipas then defiantly asked the official several times to give him a warning.

Dumusois docked the Greek star a point for a time violation, and he eventually lost 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5.

The losing player blamed his defeat in part on Dumusois.

“Well, it’s not very pleasant when you have the umpire give you warnings and time violations and coaching violations during a match,” Tsitsipas said afterward, per The Associated Press. “It can affect your thinking. It can affect your decision-making.”

It’ll be interesting to see how crowds react to Tsitsipas’ “weirdos” slur at next year’s French Open, if he plays in the tournament.