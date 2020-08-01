Yes, 'Demons Sleep With People,' Insists Texas Doctor Who 'Impressed' Trump

Controversial Texas minister-physician Stella Immanuel — whose voice was elevated this week by President Donald Trump — confirmed her belief that demon sex with humans causes health problems in an interview Friday with the Houston Chronicle.

“Yes, I’m a demon buster. Yes, demons sleep with people,” Immanuel told the newspaper.

Immanuel also declared that face masks are “unnecessary,” contradicting federal health recommendations to wear masks to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of scientific studies have determined that hydroxychloroquine — frequently touted by Trump — is not only ineffective against the novel coronavirus but that it could cause fatal heart arrhythmia.

Facebook yanked the video, posted by right-wing news site Breitbart, for pushing fake cures and false information about COVID-19. YouTube and Twitter followed suit, also pulling the president’s and his son’s retweets.

Immanuel heads Fire Power Ministries, which appears to share a site at a strip mall in Katy, Texas, a Houston suburb, with her “medical center.” She believes some physical problems, such as ovarian cysts, occur when “demons” have sex with humans in their dreams. She called cysts “evil deposits from the spirit husband” in a 2013 video.

Questioned by the Houston newspaper about those beliefs, she reiterated: “Yes, I’m a demon buster. Yes, demons sleep with people. Yes, if you pray for them, they get better.”

She has also said she believes in the presence of alien DNA on Earth.

Immanuel again touted hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure. “It’s not a joke,” she told the Chronicle. “The people that are saying that it doesn’t work, they are lying.”

Trump told reporters after his tweet about Immanuel was yanked that he was “very impressed” by her and thought “her voice” should be heard by his 84 million Twitter followers, even though he also said, “I know nothing about her.”

She “said that she’s had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients,” Trump noted.

The president has not commented on the demon sex.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!