Stella Parton, Dolly's Sister, Slams 'Old Moldy Politicians' For COVID-19 Response

Dolly Parton’s sister Stella had a few choice words for politicians and their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Stella Parton, a country singer and actor, posted a series of viral tweets this weekend, slamming lawmakers for “getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying.”

“If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves?” she tweeted.

If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves? I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 19, 2020

The 71-year-old was referring to her sister’s $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center ― which helped develop Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine ― and to the government’s rollout of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines while failing to reach a stimulus deal.

In the past few days, Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other officials received their initial doses of the vaccine, but Congress has yet to formally push through another COVID-19 relief deal. Millions of Americans have been anxiously waiting for financial support from the government in the form of another round of stimulus checks and additional funds to unemployment benefits.

Parton’s initial tweet racked up more than 370,000 likes. In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: “I haven’t heard of one Televangelist donating one damn cent to the research fund but they sure can fleece the flock and try to cast out demons when they are possessed themselves!”

I haven’t heard of one Televangelist donating one damn cent to the research fund but they sure can fleece the flock and try to cast out demons when they are possessed themselves! — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 19, 2020

She also shared a Bible quote and added, “These so called church leaders are in dire trouble for the way they behave.”

“It would be better to have a millstone put around your neck and to be cast into the sea than to offend one of these little ones.”Luke 17:2 These so called church leaders are in dire trouble for the way they behave. Just sayin’ y’all! — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 20, 2020

After nearly five months, lawmakers announced on Monday that they had finally reached a deal for more than $900 billion in COVID-19 relief. As part of the deal, many Americans would receive $600 stimulus checks as well as an additional $300 per week for people receiving unemployment benefits. The House and Senate are expected to vote on the deal Monday.

