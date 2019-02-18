Steph Curry's Bounce Pass In The NBA All-Star Game Was Beautiful

Most American all-star games are relatively unwatchable (we’re looking at you, Pro Bowl) but throw someone like Stephen Curry in the mix, and you’re at least gonna have some fun.

In the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, Curry bounced a ridiculous pass over the head of defender Kevin Durant and into the waiting hand of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who slammed it home, giving Team Giannis a 73-57 lead over Durant’s Team LeBron.