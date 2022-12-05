Clip Shows Steph Curry Taking 5 Full-Court Shots — But Did He Really Make Them?

A viral video of two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry shows the Golden State Warriors superstar sinking multiple full-court shots in a display his team later revealed was fake.

The clip, shot by director Ari Fararooy and shared by Sports Illustrated on Sunday, depicts the four-time NBA champion making humongous 3-point shots at a Warriors’ practice facility. Curry, in street clothes, triumphantly exits the gym in glee following the last shot.

Hey @nba add a five-point line asap — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 5, 2022

It's real guys I was the net — Automatic (@AutomaticNba) December 5, 2022

the fact I don’t immediately question if this is edited is why Steph Curry is the greatest shooter ever https://t.co/Jo7GmtQStF — Parris (@vicious696) December 5, 2022

The clip, seemingly a tribute to Curry’s stellar ability, is reportedly more fiction than fact.

Janie McCauley, The Associated Press’ Warriors reporter, tweeted that the team confirmed that the clip was not real.

“Looked amazing and fun, for sure,” wrote McCauley, who pointed to a previous article about Curry making 105 straight 3-pointers in 2020.