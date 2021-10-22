Steph Curry Makes Paul George Regret His In-Game Shooting Challenge

A mic’d-up Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers boldly challenged Steph Curry to “make it interesting” with a long-range shooting contest during their game on Thursday in San Francisco.

“I’m from the logo with it,” George could be heard telling the Golden State Warriors superstar. (Watch the video below.)

Advertisement

“I ain’t missed one yet,” Curry replied.

Prodding Curry into any kind of shooting competition seems foolish ― especially when he’s on fire. The two-time MVP made his first 10 shots in Thursday’s game and was en route to 45 points when George made the dare.

Best of all, Curry emphatically answered.

Curry sank a 3-point rainbow from near the logo to put the Warriors ahead late in the game.

Advertisement

"I'm from the logo with it" pic.twitter.com/dCqc0Gilg6 — nothim (@notgswchris) October 22, 2021

He added another long-distance shot with about a minute to go, and scored his last 3 points via free throws to seal the Warriors’ 115-113 victory.