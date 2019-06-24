Steph Curry On Rui Hachimura: 'It's Exciting For The NBA To Have Representation From Japan'

Steph Curry seems pretty amped about Rui Hachimura’s entry into the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors player spoke about Hachimura, the former Gonzaga player who made history last week as the first Japanese-born player to be selected in the NBA draft’s first round. Curry, who was in Tokyo Sunday for a youth clinic, praised Hachimura, who was selected by the Washington Wizards.

“It’s exciting for the NBA to have representation from Japan and countries all over the world,” Curry said, according to the Associated Press. “It speaks to how the game of basketball is growing everywhere, especially here. For him to be a trailblazer in terms of doing something that has never been done is good for this country.”

The six-time NBA All-Star complimented Hachimura’s skills, saying that the pioneer has “got good size” in addition to a “high basketball IQ, good touch around the rim too.”

“I’m sure as he gets into the NBA his game will expand,” Curry said. “I think he fits into the direction the NBA is going right now; being able to score and put pressure on the defense no matter what the situation is.”

Hachimura, whose mother is Japanese and father is Beninese, isn’t shy about his roots. He showed up to the draft on Thursday in an outfit that honored both his cultures with the interior of his suit filled in with art from his heritage.

Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks told The Sports Junkies that “nobody ever will say anything bad about the kid.”

“I’ve been talking to people trying to get as much intel in the last couple of weeks and everybody says the same thing, ‘The kids is an amazing kid, he works hard, you’re gonna love coaching him,’” Brooks said of Hachimura.