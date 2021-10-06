Fed-Up Colbert Spoils Juiciest Moments In Ex-Trump Aide's Book To Sabotage Sales

Stephen Colbert is among the many fed up with former aides to Donald Trump trying to cash in on the experience with tell-all books now rather than speaking out at the time.

So the “The Late Show” host spent much of his Tuesday night monologue revealing the juiciest tidbits from former press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House.”

Or, as Colbert referred to it, “I’ll Take Your Money Now.”

“Full disclosure: This show right here is the number one place in late night to push paper. We sell a lot of books for our guests,” he said. “But I don’t want to help her sell a single copy of her tell-all.”

His plan: Spoil all the biggest moments while on the air so there would be no need for anyone to buy the book.

Grisham called the Trump White House “a clown car on fire running at full speed into a warehouse full of fireworks.”

Colbert wasn’t impressed.

“Just a reminder: She knew all about the fiery clown car, and she still called shotgun for four years,” he said, then went into spoiler mode as he revealed the book’s most headline-worthy moments: