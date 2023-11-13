Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Isn't Buying Ivanka Trump's Testimony

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham at the weekend questioned the testimony that Ivanka Trump gave during her father Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York.

Grisham noted to MSNBC’s Alex Witt how Ivanka Trump had “tried to get out of doing it many, many times stating that it was the middle of a school week and that was an undue hardship for her,” an excuse that prompted widespread ridicule on social media.

Advertisement

Protesters greeted Ivanka Trump’s arrival at the court on Wednesday with chants of “crime family.”

During her testimony, the Trump scion said she didn’t recall providing asset valuation information for financial statements which are the focus of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit against the former president and his company. James alleges they overinflated valuations of their assets to make deals. Ivanka Trump is not a defendant in the trial.

The former president’s daughter on the stand “was poised, she answered things, you know, in the way that she does,” said Grisham.

But Grisham said she didn’t “buy that she doesn’t recall things.”

“Ivanka Trump is a very, very smart woman and has an amazing memory,” Grisham claimed. “I used to actually always marvel about that when I worked with her.”

Advertisement