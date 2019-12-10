POLITICS

Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Tweeted ‘Let’s Be Honest’ And The Retribution Came Fast

"The word 'honest' should probably never leave your lips," one person fired back at Stephanie Grisham.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tickled Twitter users on Monday afternoon when she began a tweet with the phrase “let’s be honest.”

Tweeters pounced on the post to remind Grisham about the thousands of lies that President Donald Trump has told since taking office in January 2017.

Critics also highlighted how Grisham has not held a daily White House press briefing since taking over the role from Sarah Huckabee Sanders in July.

