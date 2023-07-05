Stephanie Grisham Says It's Plausible That Trump Showed Off Top Secret Docs

Stephanie Grisham, a former press secretary and communications director in Donald Trump’s White House, said it is plausible that her ex-boss showed off classified documents to people without a security clearance.

“I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio,” she told MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” on Saturday. “So he has no respect for classified information. Never did.”

Media outlets last month obtained an audio tape of Trump discussing a secret military document compiled by Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on potential attacks on Iran, in a July 2021 meeting in New Jersey with people working on a memoir for his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump has since dismissed his words in the recording as “bravado.”

“I was talking and just holding up papers and talking about them, but I had no documents,” Trump told ABC News and Semafor.

Grisham said allowing people without a security clearance to access top secret files endangers U.S. national security.

“To be showing it to people who haven’t gone through the extreme vetting that you go through to get a clearance, it’s you know, it’s a disservice to the country, but it also puts people in danger potentially,” Grisham said.

Grisham also cited her own personal experience to highlight how tough the process is to obtain that security permission.

“I remember when I was going through it to get all of mine I got held up because of a $13 KinderCare bill that I did not know about, and so I couldn’t get clearance,” she said. “They go through everything about you.”

Last month, Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury on 37 federal felony counts over his removal of classified documents from the White House and his refusal to return them.

Trump is also the subject of an investigation in Georgia over efforts to undo the 2020 election result in that state.

Asked if Trump should be bracing for another indictment, Grisham said: “Yes, I do think he should be bracing for that.”