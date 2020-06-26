Daughter Tweets Voters Not To Back Her Dad; He Reportedly Blames 'Marxist' Brainwashing

“For the love of god do not vote for my dad,” the daughter of a Republican candidate for Michigan’s House of Representatives pleaded this week in a tweet that went wildly viral. “Tell everyone,” added Stephanie Regan.

Her father, Robert Regan, who’s running for the 73rd District in Grand Rapids, attributed the clash in an interview Thursday with The Hill to the “Marxist” brainwashing his daughter was “sucked into” at the university she attended.

Stephanie Regan didn’t go into detail about why voters shouldn’t back her right-wing dad — but she pleaded with people to do their homework.

“I don’t feel safe sharing further information regarding his beliefs, but please look him up and just read for yourself,” she tweeted.

if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone — STEPH (@streeganz) June 23, 2020

Since so many people are asking it is Robert Regan! Do a quick fb or google search to find info about his campaign. I don’t feel safe rn sharing further information regarding his beliefs, but please look him up and just read for yourself. — STEPH (@streeganz) June 24, 2020

Robert Regan told The Hill that he blamed his daughter’s difference of opinion with him to her “getting sucked into this Marxist, communist ideology” at the University of Colorado Boulder. “She and I just don’t see eye to eye when it comes to the whole socialism, communism, Marxist philosophy,” he added.

His daughter’s “big thing has to do with the systemic racism that’s going on in the country. She’s a big believer in that,” Regan explained.

“I don’t buy into this whole systemic racism thing at all,” he said. “The only place where I really see systemic racism would be the abortion clinic cause they seem to target the African American community.”

Regan said “everybody” has some hurdles to overcome. Take him, for example. As a “rich, white, Christian male, people look at me a certain way. And it’s not always good,” he explained.

He retweeted a message on Thursday of someone asking Allah to “give me strength not to cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today.” Regan dubbed the person who tweeted the message as the “co-founder of the Marxist BLM Group,” adding “Tik Tok. The time is coming for justice.”

Regan also issued a statement Thursday on Facebook saying he was “happy” that his daughter felt “confident to express her opposing thoughts so publicly.”