Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Anti-Vaxxers Taking Horse Meds For COVID-19

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on Monday and was stunned by a new warning from the FDA that was issued amid rising calls to poison control centers.

Some people in Mississippi who have refused the coronavirus vaccine are instead using ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, despite the fact that the medication is meant to be used to eradicate or prevent parasites in livestock.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow,” the FDA tweeted from its official account. “Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

“This is a real tweet from the FDA,” Smith said in disbelief, adding: “I gotta admit this: They are absolutely right. You are not a horse. You are not a cow. You’re a jackass, though, make no mistake about that.”

Smith also had some tips on how to spot a medication you shouldn’t take.

