Stephen A. Smith Says He'd Vote For Chris Christie Over Any Democrat In Slam Of Biden

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith said on Fox News Tuesday he’d go with newly declared GOP candidate Chris Christie over any Democrat in the 2024 election, calling the left’s support of President Joe Biden “embarrassing.” (Watch the video below.)

Smith has questioned the incumbent’s viability before, but his chat with Sean Hannity was next-level.

On the heels of Christie entering the 2024 presidential race Tuesday, Smith, a registered independent, noted the former New Jersey governor’s “gladiatorial attitude.”

In a small debate with Hannity over whether Christie leans right or left, Smith said: “He’s certainly not a liberal. ... But I tell you this much, I’d vote for him before I’d vote for any of the Democratic candidates that I’ve seen.”

Hannity baited Smith by asking why Democrats can’t accept that Biden is “weak, frail and cognitively out to lunch.” Smith said “I’m not going there” but attacked Biden on other fronts.

“I think there’s an abundance of people who can do better,” Smith said, adding: “I’m looking at him and I don’t like what I see. I’m not impressed with what I see, and I’ve been very concerned with what I’ve seen, and the fact that he’s going to be 82 years of age at election time.”

“If he were to win the election, then he’d be in the White House until he’s 86 years old,” Smith continued. “I think in the year 2023 it is utterly embarrassing that the liberal side has him as their best candidate. What does it say about you when that is the best candidate that you can give the left? That is ridiculous!”