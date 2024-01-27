Entertainmentvideo gamespokemonStephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith Sees A Bit Of Himself In This Iconic Starter Pokemon

"What the hell are these?" asked the ESPN personality following a fan's question about the three Pokemon.
Ben Blanchet
Stephen A. Smith dropped a hilarious explanation for why he chooses Charmander as his starter Pokemon in the video game.

The ESPN personality, in a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” took a question from a fan who asked him “which one you taking” along with a picture of three starter Pokemon: Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

Smith, in response, appeared puzzled by the inquiry.

“What the hell are these? What are these?” Smith asked.

The podcast host proceeded to seriously fumble the names of the starter Pokemon in the “Pokemon Red” and “Pokemon Blue” versions of the video game.

“Bulba-zar, Bulba-sour, whatever the hell it is. Sha-mander. Or the Squirtle,” Smith said before making his pick.

“Sha-mander. That’s who I would take ’cause it reminds me of me because of the forehead.”

He later asked his followers if he made the “right” pick alongside an edited photo of his face placed on the head of Ash Ketchum.

You can check out Smith’s pick in the clip below.

