Stephen Amell Chooses War With John Cena After Brutal 'Peacemaker' Green Arrow Diss

John Cena in HBO Max's "Peacemaker." Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max

Besides the ample footage of John Cena in his tighty-whities, HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” will likely be remembered for how ruthlessly it roasted DC Comics’ entire roster of superheroes, including one Green Arrow.

In the season finale of the series, a spinoff of director James Gunn’s recent “The Suicide Squad,” Cena’s titular character not-so-kindly name-drops the superhero most recently portrayed by Stephen Amell.

Advertisement

In Thursday’s episode, Peacemaker remarks that Green Arrow “goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a 4-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume.”

The broody, bow-wielding vigilante was at the center of the CW series “Arrow,” which ran on the network for eight seasons, becoming the template for future superhero series, including “The Flash” and “Supergirl.”

After journalist Andy Behbakht tagged Amell on Twitter to ask if he had any thoughts about the diss, the actor wrote on Friday, “Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv.” Amell is currently starring in the professional wrestling Starz series “Heels” and has previously competed in a handful of WWE matches himself.

Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv. https://t.co/CDE35wi8XX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 18, 2022

Before he was booked and busy in a stream of blockbuster projects, Cena was, of course, a household name thanks to his time in the ring as a WWE superstar.

Advertisement

The wrestler-turned-actor has yet to respond to Amell’s dig, but at least the former CW star is in relatively good company.

The “Peacemaker” season finale also took aim at a slew of other superheroes, including The Flash and Aquaman, with stars Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa making a brief cameo appearance at the end of the episode.

“Go fuck another fish, asshole!” Cena yells at the Atlantean king, who then tells The Flash that he despises that rumor, to which the speedster jokingly responds, “It’s ... not a rumor.”

Momoa, for the record, “laughed” at the joke with Gunn revealing he initially had some hesitation about how the actor would react.

Advertisement

“I think before we ever shot the show, we talked to Jason about it,” the director told Variety in a recent interview. “We were like, ‘Listen, [Peacemaker] says you fuck fish all the time.’ And we were a little afraid he would be upset, but he just laughed. He was cool. So he was pretty much on board from the beginning.”

Elsewhere in the series, Cena’s character remarks that Superman has a “poop fetish” and that Batman is a “pussy” for his long-standing rule about not killing baddies.