Stephen Amell Cops To 'Really, Really Shameful' Behavior On Flight

“Arrow” and “Heels” star Stephen Amell said the boorish behavior that got him booted off a plane was “really, really shameful” ― and that he learned to rethink drinking in a public setting.

Amell on Tuesday broke down the June incident on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast. (Fast-forward to 4:15 for that segment of the interview.)

He said it started with a one-sided domestic spat with his wife, Cassandra, a former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant, as the plane prepared for takeoff from Austin, Texas, to Los Angeles.