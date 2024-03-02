Stephen And Ayesha Curry Expecting Baby No. 4

Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s family is growing.
Ayesha Curry, a cookbook author and restaurateur, announced that she’s pregnant Friday in the latest issue of a magazine published by her lifestyle brand, Sweet July.
She said in the cover story that she and the Golden State Warriors star had not previously planned to expand their family, but that they changed their minds about wanting more children last year.
“For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing,” she said. “It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”
She later shared how she’s approaching pregnancy differently this time around, saying that she’s “protecting my peace.”
“This is such a sacred time in life that I know I’m never going to get back so I’m being a little selfish,” she said. “I’m keeping some things to myself.”
Ayesha and Stephen Curry already have three children: daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8; and son Canon, 5.
The couple, who wed in 2011, have talked about their parenting journey on several occasions.
In 2016, Stephen Curry told Parents magazine in a video interview that he’d learned to be prepared for “anything” as a dad.
“You’re going to be thrown a lot of curveballs,” he said at the time.
In 2022, Ayesha Curry told Access Hollywood how she and her husband keep their marriage “spicy.”
“For us it’s just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up and go out and do all the things,” she said.