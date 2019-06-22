Stephen Colbert Chews Out 'Doomed' 2020 Candidates Over Comfort Food Claims

Stephen Colbert is less than impressed with most of the Democratic 2020 candidates’ favorite comfort foods.

“The Late Show” host on Friday responded to their claims in The New York Times’ “Meet The Candidates” survey to turn to things like vegetables, mocha coffee and mints with some all-American advice.

“Oh, they are doomed,” Colbert joked.

“Mints? Iced tea? Come on. You’re in America. Just say burgers. Or pizza. Or nachos. Or French fries. Or just chugging Alfredo sauce straight from the jar,” he added.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-N.Y.) choice did get Colbert’s vote, however.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is well-known to be a fan of fast-food.

