Colbert Blasts Into 5th Dimension For Trump 'Age Of Impeachment' Celebration

Stephen Colbert says the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump just got complicated.

The “Late Show” host noted Tuesday that Republican lawmakers appeared set to vote against having witnesses at the trial ― until “spicy revelations” leaked from an upcoming book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.

But Colbert questioned the timing of the leak: right when the presales for that book went live on Amazon.

“How cash-venient,” Colbert cracked. “Now we know how to get Trump’s people to tell the truth: Give them a product to promote.”

TONIGHT: John Bolton threw a mustachio-shaped wrench into Trump's impeachment defense. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/pVWWkHedEI — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 29, 2020

Then Colbert’s team transformed a line by Trump attorney Ken Starr into a song.

Starr lamented that we live in an “age of impeachment” ― which the “Late Show” used as the basis of a parody of the 1969 hit “Age of Aquarius” by The 5th Dimension:

On #LSSC tonight: A new age is upon us. pic.twitter.com/9USsluG6S7 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 29, 2020