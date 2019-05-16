Colbert Hits Below The Belt With Filthy Jokes Targeting Men Behind Abortion Ban

1 / 8 <big><strong>MYTH:</strong></big> Abortion is dangerous.

<strong>REALITY: </strong> Over 99.75 percent of abortions do not cause major medical problems. Less than <em>one-quarter of 1 percent </em>of abortions performed in the United States lead to major health complications, according to a <a href="http://journals.lww.com/greenjournal/Citation/2015/01000/Incidence_of_Emergency_Department_Visits_and.29.aspx" target="_hplink">2014 study</a> from the University of California, San Francisco, that tracked 55,000 women for six weeks after their abortions. The <a href="http://health.universityofcalifornia.edu/2014/12/08/99449/" target="_hplink">researchers note</a> that this makes an abortion statistically about as risky as a colonoscopy. If that fact seems surprising, consider how <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/the-way-we-talk-about-abortion_n_6289906" target="_hplink">American pop culture misrepresents the risks of abortion</a>: Nine percent of film and television characters who have abortions die as a direct result of the procedure, according to <a href="http://www.contraceptionjournal.org/article/S0010-7824%2814%2900006-7/abstract" target="_hplink">another 2014 study from UCSF</a>.

Getty Images