Colbert Hits Below The Belt With Filthy Jokes Targeting Men Behind Abortion Ban

The "Late Show" host hit Alabama's GOP lawmakers where it hurts.

Stephen Colbert took on Alabama’s strict new abortion law, which will effectively ban the procedure in nearly every case with no exceptions for rape and incest.

The bill signed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) on Wednesday makes it a felony for doctors to perform abortions, with possible prison sentences of up to 99 years

“Let’s see, it’s 2019, so by the time those doctors get out of jail in Alabama it will be 1895,” Colbert cracked. 

But most of Colbert’s comedic targets were the Republican men in the state’s Senate who voted for the bill ― and some of his jokes were aimed directly below the belt:

