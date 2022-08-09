Stephen Colbert Taunts Alex Jones With An Epic 'Dick Pic' Fact-Check

Stephen Colbert declared right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones “the worst human on the planet” for the “outrageous lies he told about the Sandy Hook tragedy.”

Jones used his talk show on Infowars to claim the shooting was fake, which led to the families of the victims being harassed by his listeners. Last week, a jury ordered him to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of a child who was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school.

One key piece of evidence against Jones came when his attorneys accidentally turned over his text messages to the attorneys for the parents. Jones later downplayed that to his listeners, saying the text messages were “no dick pics, no nothing.”

Colbert disagreed.

“Oh, Alex,” he said. “I beg to differ: Every picture of you is a dick pic.”