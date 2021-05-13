Stephen Colbert on Wednesday offered a harsh reality check for a GOP House member from Georgia who said the Capitol riot looked like a “normal tourist visit.” (Watch the video below.)
In remarks the “The Late Show” host described as “bat-guano crazy,” Rep. Andrew Clyde said during a House committee hearing earlier in the day that “there was no insurrection” and made this head-turning statement: “If you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”
“What the hell kind of vacations do you go on Clyde?” Colbert asked. “When I go to Disney I rarely see Mickey getting bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher.” Colbert wasn’t done with “fresh turd” Clyde.
Check out the monologue:
Here’s some riot footage the GOP lawmaker might have missed: