Stephen Colbert on Wednesday offered a harsh reality check for a GOP House member from Georgia who said the Capitol riot looked like a “normal tourist visit.” (Watch the video below.)

In remarks the “The Late Show” host described as “bat-guano crazy,” Rep. Andrew Clyde said during a House committee hearing earlier in the day that “there was no insurrection” and made this head-turning statement: “If you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

“What the hell kind of vacations do you go on Clyde?” Colbert asked. “When I go to Disney I rarely see Mickey getting bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher.” Colbert wasn’t done with “fresh turd” Clyde.

Check out the monologue:

Here’s some riot footage the GOP lawmaker might have missed:

Rep. Andrew Clyde's (R-GA) comments today don't hold up well when played side-by-side with insurrection footage, so I made this.



the revisionist history being perpetuated by some Republicans to defend January 6th is disgusting pic.twitter.com/bWdXtU0b4F — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 12, 2021