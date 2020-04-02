Stephen Colbert Gets TMI About Andrew Cuomo's Possibly Pierced Nipples

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is receiving widespread praise for how he’s handled the coronavirus pandemic. But some people are taking it just a little bit too far, with one columnist writing that she may be in love with the gov.
“Many Americans experience moments of being at least Andrew-curious,” “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday. “If not fully Cuomo-sexual.”
Colbert also found a case where the obsession with Cuomo was going to a “really weird place” after an unusual photo of the governor suggested he might have pierced nipples.
Colbert looked at the evidence:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Heads up: Not all your tax deadlines have been postponed
- I just got out of a COVID-19 ICU. Here’s how I made it through.
- How to make a no-sew coronavirus face mask
- Why some people might have trouble getting their coronavirus rebates payments
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- There’s a simple game that can stop a tantrum cold
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism – and keep it free for everyone – by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter