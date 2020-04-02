ENTERTAINMENT

Stephen Colbert Gets TMI About Andrew Cuomo's Possibly Pierced Nipples

The "Late Show" host finds the public's obsession with the New York governor is going to a "really weird place."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is receiving widespread praise for how he’s handled the coronavirus pandemic. But some people are taking it just a little bit too far, with one columnist writing that she may be in love with the gov.

“Many Americans experience moments of being at least Andrew-curious,” “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday. “If not fully Cuomo-sexual.”

Colbert also found a case where the obsession with Cuomo was going to a “really weird place” after an unusual photo of the governor suggested he might have pierced nipples.

Colbert looked at the evidence:

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
 
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Coronavirus Stephen Colbert Entertainment Covid 19
CONVERSATIONS