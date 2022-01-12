Dr. Anthony Fauci made headlines on Tuesday for firing back at two of his Republican critics during a no-holds-barred session on Capitol Hill. And “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert loved every minute of it.
“In usual fashion, senator, you are distorting everything about me,” Fauci told Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), then pointed out that the lawmaker often uses attacks on him as fundraising ploys.
Or as Colbert translated: “I have your results, senator, and I regret to inform you, you’ve contracted my boot in your ass.”
Fauci, one of the nation’s leading infectious diseases experts, also sparred with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who demanded that Fauci make his financial disclosures public. But as Fauci noted, those disclosures have been public for decades, as is required under the law.
“Our office cannot find them,” Marshall said.
When Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) called on the next senator, a hot mic picked up Fauci’s uncensored thoughts about Marshall.
“What a moron,” Fauci could be heard saying. “Jesus Christ.”
Both Colbert and his audience were here for it:
“And now that clip lives forever on the Internet,” Colbert said. “The one place where Sen. Marshall and his staff will never be able to find it.”