Stephen Colbert Jabs Anti-Vaxxers With The Truth About Their Latest Wild Conspiracy

A wild theory about COVID-19 shots got the treatment from "The Late Show" comedian.

Stephen Colbert took a look at the latest anti-vaccine conspiracy theory to come “straight from crazy town” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

It involves the wild claim that COVID-19 vaccines make people magnetic.

An anti-vaccine nurse in Ohio’s unsuccessful attempt at proving the conspiracy provided Colbert with plenty of comic fodder.

“So many questions,” said Colbert.

The comedian even got to air that scene from “Ernest Goes To Jail.”

Check out the video here:

And Colbert’s monologue here:

