Stephen Colbert Flips Bonkers Omicron Conspiracy Theory Back On Anti-Vaxxers

The "Late Show" host tore into "the newest batch of online stupid."
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Stephen Colbert busted some “crazy crap” that anti-vaxxers are making up about the concerning new COVID-19 variant omicron on Thursday’s “Late Show.”

“The newest batch of online stupid maintains that omicron is a hoax,” said Colbert. “Their proof? If you scramble the letters of omicron, you get the word moronic.”

“Wow … that theory is incredibly omicron,” he joked.

Colbert then explained how conspiracy theorists in Britain are explaining their own hilariously flawed festive-themed anagram of the word.

Watch the video here:

