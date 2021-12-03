Stephen Colbert busted some “crazy crap” that anti-vaxxers are making up about the concerning new COVID-19 variant omicron on Thursday’s “Late Show.”

“The newest batch of online stupid maintains that omicron is a hoax,” said Colbert. “Their proof? If you scramble the letters of omicron, you get the word moronic.”

“Wow … that theory is incredibly omicron,” he joked.

Colbert then explained how conspiracy theorists in Britain are explaining their own hilariously flawed festive-themed anagram of the word.