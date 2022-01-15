The wild idea that “urine therapy” may ward off the coronavirus got the treatment from “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Friday night.

Colbert mocked an anti-vaxxer’s bonkers claim that drinking his own pee was enough to keep COVID-19 at bay without the need for getting inoculated from the potentially fatal disease.

“Sounds silly but there is some science to it. If everybody knows you drink your own pee, they’ll stay at least 6 feet away,” the comedian joked.